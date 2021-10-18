A wicked production

Exhibits/Galleries

“Autumn,” featuring John Bowdren, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Oct. 31, Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal. Outdoor sculpture garden by reservation only. Free, junelacombesculpture.com.

Call for Submissions: Chocolate Church Arts Center accepting works from Midcoast area photographers until Oct. 31, details at chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/11560.

Maine Media, free, online conversations on diverse topics in photo, film, book arts and writing through Dec. 8, mainemedia.edu/events/lectures.

“A Phoenix from the Ashes,” Moss Galleries, Falmouth. Premier paintings commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11, by contemporary abstract painter Michael Mulhern, through Oct. 23.

“Scenes of Maine,” annual exhibit of paintings, through October, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, richardboydartgallery.com.

Stephen G. Hobson – Wildlife and Landscape Photographs, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 29, Gallery at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org.

“Transformation/Identity,” through Nov. 27 at Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath. Artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar.

Yarmouth Art Festival, Oct. 20-23, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road. Show and sale will continue online from Oct. 23 through Nov. 6, yarmouthartfestival.com.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

“Passing the Time: Artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Dec. 31, bit.ly/3jynISG.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Also on exhibit: “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine” and “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” all through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

The Bicycle Film Festival, Oct. 22 through Nov. 1, virtual event of short films with portion of all ticket sales supporting the BCM, bicyclefilmfestival.com/tickets.

Saturday 10/30

“The Phantom of the Opera,” 1925 American silent horror film with live accompaniment by Municipal Organist James Kennerley on the Kotzschmar organ, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Myrtle Street, Portland. $18-$23, porttix.com/tickets-and-events/kotzschmar-organ.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, exhibit opening 5-7 p.m. for exhibits “Dancing in the Light” by Arthur Fink, “Deep Sea” by Michel Droge and “Reflectors, Emitters and Diffusers” by PSBL. On view through Nov. 12.

Portland Museum of Art, “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion,

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” through Jan. 30, e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row), Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

Friday 10/22

Jeff Aumuller & The Potato Pickers, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Jeff Aumuller and his salty, homegrown folk and country sensibility. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30-$40, onelongfellowsquare.com.

The Record Company: Play Loud Tour, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland. $25.

Saturday 10/23

Travis James Humphrey, 6 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St, Portland.

Celtic Spirit, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. portlandsymphony.org.

Love By Numb3rs with Xander Nelson, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $15/advance, $18/day of, chocolatechurcharts.org or 442-8455.

Sunday 10/24

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra presents “Welcome Back!” 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, Topsham. Pianist George Lopez will perform Beethoven’s 5th Concerto, “Emperor.” $22, $25/door, free for 18 and under and college students with ID, midcoastsymphony.org, 846-5378.

Portland Piano Trio, 4 p.m., Portland Conservatory, 28 Neal St., including Cafe Music by Paul Schoenfield. Free.

Friday 10/29

An Evening With Goose, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.

Orrin Evans Trio, 8 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12, eventbrite.com.

Paintin’ P-Town Brown: A Tribute To Ween, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Saturday 10/30

Carole Wise & Friends, 7 p.m., Cadenza in Freeport. Celebrating the release of “Long Way Home,” visitfreeport.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Free.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“Cabaret,” Nov. 5-21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland​, portlandplayerstix.org/webtiks/webtiks.asp.

“I Think I Love You,” 7:30 p.m. select days through Oct. 23, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Who says romance can’t be funny? $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

Jane Austen’s “Lady Susan,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, through Nov. 14, $27-$34, goodtheater.ticketspice.com/ls.

Maine Playwrights Festival, open for new scripts by Maine playwrights. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 28, acorn-productions.org.

“MY WITCH: Margaret Hamilton’s Stories of Maine, Hollywood, and Beyond!”, produced by Snowlion Repertory Company Oct. 29-31 at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport.

“Perseverance,” by Maine playwright Callie Kimball, live at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. through Oct. 17; stream through Oct. 31. A 20th-century African-American schoolteacher is determined to elevate her students; 100 years later, a white teacher runs for office. Pay-what-you-can, portlandstage.org/show/perserverance.

“You Got Older,” by Clare Barron, through Oct. 31, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-decide after the performance. Masks, vax or proof of a negative PCR test required. Reserve at 747-4148, madhorse.com.

Friday 10/22

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro: “Och & Oy!: A Considered Cabaret,” 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Witty banter. Heartfelt stories. Unrivaled showmanship. $32-$65, portlandovations.org.

Habibi with Dead Gowns, 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Dance performance, $12.

Carnivale Bella Morte: a Burlesque Sideshow, 8:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $13.

Saturday 10/23

“Do Not Move Stones,” 7 p.m. Fleeing from the altar on their wedding day, 50 sisters are forced to forge new paths. On demand through Nov. 13. Free, isletheater.org.

Friday 10/29

Tophat Productions’ “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Classically trained opera singer puts a miniature twist on horror comedy rock musical, $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: