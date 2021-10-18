Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  10/20  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  10/20  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  10/20  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

Thur.  10/21  8:30 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  10/21  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board

Thur.  10/21  6 p.m.  Portland International Jetport Noise Advisory Committee

Mon.  10/25  8 a.m.  Broadband Planning Committee

Mon.  10/25  noon  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Mon.  10/25  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Mon.  10/25  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Departments Committee

Tues.  10/26  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  10/26  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

Wed.  10/27  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  10/27  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

Wed.  10/27  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

