Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 10/20 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 10/20 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
Thur. 10/21 8:30 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 10/21 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation Board
Thur. 10/21 6 p.m. Portland International Jetport Noise Advisory Committee
Mon. 10/25 8 a.m. Broadband Planning Committee
Mon. 10/25 noon Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Mon. 10/25 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Mon. 10/25 6 p.m. Charter Commission Departments Committee
Tues. 10/26 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 10/26 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
Wed. 10/27 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 10/27 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
Wed. 10/27 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
