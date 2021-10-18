AUBURN — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the Auburn Walmart parking lot Monday just after noon to free an 83-year-old woman trapped in her Honda CR-V after it collided with a parked vehicle so hard it went underneath the vehicle.

Lonita Drakus, the owner of the parked vehicle, a Honda Pilot, said she was shopping when the other car crashed into her parked car and she did not see the incident. “I’m still in shock,” she said.

Police said Doris Galarneau was freed from the Honda CR-V, uninjured, after the Honda Pilot on top of her car was stabilized.

“It is still under investigation,” Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy A. Cougle said Monday afternoon. “It appears at the this point there was a situation where she tried to pull into a parking place and hit the brake and probably hit the accelerator, which of course (the car) accelerated across the parking lot striking six different vehicles.”

According to Cougle, “She struck the shopping cart corral in the parking lot, pushed that across the lot. That made contact with some of those vehicles. We are still sorting all the details out, but there is a total of seven vehicles involved — two significantly damaged or totaled. No injuries, thankfully. No one was injured in any of this.”

Cougle noted, “We believe it is a case of operator error. We will be talking to witnesses and reviewing parking lot video before any determination is made.”

A vehicle crashed into a parked SUV on Monday in the Auburn Walmart parking lot. The impact pushed the parked SUV into the air and into a Subaru Outback parked in front of it. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

