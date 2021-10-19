American Red Cross blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-25:

TUESDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St., Freeport

Noon to 5 p.m., East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave

Noon to 5:30 p.m., Saint Marthas Church, 34 Portland Road, Kennebunk

WEDNESDAY

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Erskine Academy, 309 Windsor Road, South China

Noon to 5 p.m., North Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Dr., Windham

1 to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row, Brunswick

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough

THURSDAY

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St., Bath

FRIDAY

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., MMC 995 Congress Street, 995 Congress St., Portland

Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth

1 to 6 p.m., Saco Sport & Fitness, 329 North St., Saco

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bates Mill, 36 Chestnut St., Lewiston

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., O’Brien’s Event Center, 375 Main St., Waterville

MONDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post #35, 413 Broadway, South Portland

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant St., Route 25, Westbrook

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham

Noon to 5 p.m., North Parish Church, 893 Main St., Sanford

To donate blood, individuals must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. For more details, visit redcross.org/give-blood.html

