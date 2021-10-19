PORTLAND

Elks Lodge hosts fall craft fair

A Fall Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Portland Elks Lodge No. 188, at 1945 Congress St.

The event will feature the sales of crafts by more than 25 Maine vendors, and will include sales of lunch items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Italian pastry and other baked goods throughout the day. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Parking and admission is free.

Learn some history on spooky cemetery walk

The nonprofit group Spirits Alive will offer their popular “Walk Among the Shadows” event this October in Eastern Cemetery. This year’s theme is “The Secret History of the Eastern Cemetery: Movers and Shakers in the Old Burial Ground.” Actors will portray seven spirits, rising from their graves to tell stories of their time in the Old Burial Ground: true tales of new stones, old stones, overcrowding, unexpected relocations, and more.

Audience members will be led through Eastern Cemetery by these specters, encountering each story at a different location within the graveyard.

The performances will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the cemetery this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and again Oct. 28-30. Twilight performance also will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31. Audience groups will enter from the 224 Congress Street gate every 20 minutes during the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Each performance lasts about 40 minutes. The audience is cautioned to dress for outdoor evening weather and slightly uneven terrain.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite or at the gate. Suggested donation for admission is $10 ($5 for under 12). All proceeds from this event go to Spirits Alive to help accomplish their twin missions of education and preservation. For more details, go to spiritsalive.org.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Get rid of unused, unwanted medication at collection

The South Portland Police Department will hold its semi-annual medication collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 30 Anthoine St.

This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of unused, unwanted or outdated pills, ointments drops, prescriptions, over-the-counter and pet medications.

The event will be by curbside drop-off.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Join author John Grisham for lunch

The Trustees of the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will sponsor a live virtual lunch conversation with New York Times bestselling author John Grisham at noon on Thursday.

Grisham has authored more than 40 books, nine of which have been made into feature films.

A $50 donation includes the Zoom link to the talk and a copy of “The Judge’s List” with a bookplate signed by Grisham.

To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/a-virtual-lunch-conversation-with-john-grisham-tickets-181173905027.

Historical society hosts Sinatra tribute concert

The Kennebunkport Historical Society will feature “Songs Sinatra Sang” during its mid-week music concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Town House School, at 135 North St.

The concert will feature performances by Dana Pearson, Mark Gunter and guest Mary Kennedy on saxophone and flute.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. This is a BYOB event for ages 21 and older.

Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for all others. To purchase, go to eventbrite.com/e/mid-week-music-concert-frank-sinatra-tickets-181933918247.

KENNEBUNK

Museum Presents All Souls’ Walk

The Brick Store Museum will offer its 18th annual All Souls’ Walk on Saturday afternoon.

The narrated historical walks begin at the Brick Store Museum, located at 117 Main St., and cover a half-mile loop through Kennebunk’s Hope Cemetery, lasting approximately 75 minutes.

Costumed interpreters will portray the historical figures, and share their stories of love, loss, and fate. Not too spooky, it’s a perfect activity for the whole family. Participants visit will more than a dozen gravesites and learn local history through the fascinating and often tragic tales of residents from bygone eras.

The popular Halloween event features continuous tours through Hope Cemetery beginning at noon, with the last tour departing at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, children under 12 are free.

Tours conclude back at the museum, where guests are invited to enjoy the event’s Fall Arts Fair and view the museum’s new exhibitions.

For the safety of all guests and actors (who cannot wear masks during the program), masks for walking tour participants are required. To control the flow of tours, tickets must be purchased in advance at the Brick Store Museum, or online at www.brickstoremuseum.org. Few standby tickets may be available that day. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date will be announced.

SACO

Library session geared toward home school parents

The Dyer Library will host its first Home School Hodge Podge at 1 p.m. Thursday in the library’s Children’s Room at 371 Main St.

The sessions are intended to enhance learning for parents who opt to home school, with additional meeting set to meet on the third Thursday of each month for special learning of subjects that cover subjects including STEM learning, geography, reading, music local history and more.

For more details, call the library at 283-3861.

TURNER

Softball fundraiser features costume contest, chili cook-off

The Maine Wolfpack Softball Fall Festival Fundraiser will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, at 96 Howes Corner Road.

The event will feature a Trunk or Treating, a costume contest, craft fair, face painting, a bake sale, pumpkin patch, chili cook-off, vendors and sales of BBQ meal plates for $5 each.

ROCKLAND/NEWCASTLE

Audubon launches bird seed sale fundraiser

Mid-Coast Audubon will be accepting bird seed orders through Friday to raise funds to support bird conservation and education programming.

Five varieties of seed will be offered this fall: Black oil sunflower seed, 20 pounds for $19 and/or 40 pounds for $33; Sunflower meaties (hulled), 25 pounds for $29 and/or or 50 pounds for $50; Melody Mix, 20 pounds for $15 and/or 40 pounds for $24; Thistle (Nyger), 5 pounds for $12; and Suet blocks, $2.50 each.

Orders can be placed online at midcoast-audubon.square.site or by mail-in form available at Mid-Coast Audubon’s website, midcoast.maineaudubon.org/event/fall-bird-seed-sale.

Seed must be picked up between 10 a.m. to noon at one of two locations: Plants Unlimited, 629 Commercial St., Route 1, Rockport or at Lincoln County Publishing, 116 Mills Road, Newcastle. Please specify on your order form where you will pick up your seed.

If ordering by mail, send pre-order forms to “Seed Sale Sue,” 12 Audubon Rd., Bremen, ME, 04551. For more information, contact Sue by email at [email protected] and put BIRDSEED in the subject line or call 380-1370.

ROCKPORT

Alumna to lecture about newest photography book

Maine Media Workshops + College will host an online chat with photographer Sal Taylor Kydd from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday as part of its Alumni Lecture Series.

Kydd will discuss her newest book, “Yesterday,” a book of photographs created during the summer of 2020. The lecture is hosted by Aline Smithson, a visual artist, educator, editor and founder of the fine art photography periodical LENSCRATCH.

To learn more and register, visit mainemedia.edu/lectures.

FALMOUTH

Parish launches effort to help those experiencing unplanned pregnancies

The Parish of the Holy Eucharist will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to launch its newest effort of helping those experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from a variety of people who have dealt with the very same decisions and situations they might be confronting now, including a birth mom who experienced adoption, a woman who chose abortion, and a birth mom who opted to parent.

Representatives from several local organizations that are committed to providing resources will be in attendance at each meeting, including: Adoption Solutions of Maine; Mother Seton House, a nonprofit organization based in Fryeburg that provides education, counseling, and other support services for pregnant women and new mothers; and ABBA, a free, medically-certified pregnancy resource center in Portland that offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and education that allows pregnant people to make empowered choices for themselves and their futures.

This will be the first of monthly meetings, to be held on the last Monday of each month at the same above time.

Those who would like to speak with team members individually and confidentially, call 207-847-6885.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: