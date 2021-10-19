HARPSWELL – Peter Grimes Galvin, 54, a devoted husband, father, brother, and son, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2021, with family by his side, after a courageous and inspiring five-year fight against leukemia.

Born Feb. 12, 1967, in Newton, Mass., to Pamela Barletta Galvin and Edward Galvin, Peter arrived in Maine at the age of three. A 1985 graduate of Brunswick High School, Peter continued his studies and graduated from Skidmore College in 1989. A strong bond with his college friends was a guiding presence throughout his life.

A deep-water man and lover of Maine, Peter didn’t stray far from Casco Bay. Post-college, Peter joined Bath Iron Works, where he met his future wife (Jodi Wilson Galvin), whose love was rock steady from day one. They were married on July 26, 1997, and settled in Harpswell, where they raised their children Porter and Camden. Professionally, Peter also worked for L.L. Bean and Kenway Corporation.

A kind and gentle soul devoted to family and friends, Peter also had a keen sense of right and wrong, combined with a deep well of compassion and empathy. Peter pulled people together. He was a connector. Peter was so proud of his children and showered them with love. He will forever be their hero. Peter, Jodi, Porter, Camden, and dogs were a tight-knit family unit, lovingly and accurately referred to as “Camp Chaos.” Plumbing emergencies, boating activities, house projects, and an eagerness to do whatever needed to be done earned him the nickname “Project Pete.”

A lifetime sport fisherman and recreational lobsterman, his red/yellow lobster buoy color is etched in family history. Peter was never far from striped bass, bluefish, mackerel, and blue sharks, whether in body or spirit, often with enthusiastic support from his father, brother, and son. From the early days in the wooden skiff “Black Eagle” to current times in the “F/V Chaos,” he kept watch on Quahog Bay, Card Cove, Round Rock, and beyond with friends and family in pursuit of big fish, sunsets, sea glass, and one more IPA.

A passionate hockey player and fan, Peter was a proud member of the No Bull Hockey League, a men’s club active most of the year. He kept the guys focused by checking the boards, smashing old hockey sticks and delivering vigorous locker room pep talks. He also enjoyed volunteering with Midcoast Youth Hockey, especially helping young kids learn to skate. His enthusiasm and passion for Bowdoin Hockey and especially the Boston Bruins, was contagious for all… Go B’s! Peter was also a long-time water quality volunteer for Friends of Casco Bay. A lover of music, especially live music, Peter enjoyed attending concerts with his family and friends.

Through his final years of battling cancer, Peter always stayed positive…always engaged in life, never complained, and was focused on the future. He made sure to renew his lobster license and pass his final test and complete all Coast Guard certification requirements to become a licensed Captain in 2019.

Peter is survived by his loving wife, Jodi Wilson Galvin, daughter Porter Galvin, son Camden Galvin; parents, Edward and Pamela Galvin; brother, Toben Galvin and his children Reid and Chloe; mother-in-law Ann Wilson; brother-in-law Rick Wilson and wife Cheryl Sleeper and their children Mae and Ben. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Edward Wilson.

An outdoor celebration of life will be held at Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick, ME, on Thursday, October 21, from 3-6 p.m.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all his doctors, nurses, and care providers over the years at Gosnell Hospice House, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber, and Maine Medical Center.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Casco Bay, http://www.cascobay.org or http://www.bethematch.org a foundation that seeks to match stem cell donors with cancer patients.

