PORTLAND – Kathleen Ann Ferrante, 84, of Portland Maine, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 16, 2021 surrounded by her family.Kathleen was born on April 10, 1937 to James T. and Kathleen M. Murray in Portland, Maine. She was the oldest of two daughters. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1955 she worked at the local telephone company. Later in her life she returned to work for Cathedral Church in the office and at the elementary school. Kathleen married Charles C. Ferrante and raised a family of six children, Tricia, Christopher, Judith, Kathryn, Laura and Maria in their home on Vesper St., Munjoy Hill. Being a mother was the most important thing in Kathleen’s life, as was being a grandmother to Jacob Gilman, Tucker Gilman, Carla Ferrante, Eljin Strout, Lucas Strout, David Italiano, Christopher Italiano, Parker Millikin, Emmett Millikin and a great grandmother to Adrian Ferrante, Daniel Ferrante, Alexander Ferrante, Sturgill Strout, and Lucia Gilman.Kathleen was predeceased by her parents James and Kathleen Murray and her husband Charles C. Ferrante. She is survived by Tricia Ferrante and her spouse Rachel Cassan, Christopher and his wife Stephanie Ferrante, Judith Ferrante, Kathryn Ferrante, Laura and her husband James Baxter, Maria and her husband Andrew Millikin, her nine grandchildren and her five great grandchildren, her sister Patricia and her husband Philip Curran, and her nieces Catherine Curran and Mary and her husband Brendan Tobin, and great nieces Orla and Maeve.Kathleen leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. We all love and will miss her dearly.The family invites you to a time of visitation on Wednesday October 20th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday October 21st at 10:00am at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St. Portland ME followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway St. South Portland ME. Celebration of Kathleen’s life to be announced in the future.Masks will be required during visiting hours and the Mass of Christian Burial.You may offer your condolences and memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com﻿

