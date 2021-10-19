Two suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault were arrested in downtown Portland on Tuesday afternoon by members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force, officials said.
Officers got involved in a brief foot chase before apprehending Alexander Lewis, 21, and Willow Lewis, 20, on Cumberland Avenue, Ryan Guay, a deputy U.S. Marshal and spokesman for the District of Maine’s U.S. Marshal Service, said Tuesday night.
Alexander Lewis and Willow Lewis were wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Androscoggin County, Guay said. They were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Guay couldn’t say what they have been charged with.
Dominick Morrison, 20, also was arrested and was charged with violating conditions of his bail and was taken to the Cumberland County Jail. No addresses were given for any of the three.
Video courtesy News Center Maine
Alexander Lewis and Willow Lewis – Guay said they are a couple – were believed to be armed when Maine State Police, who were investigating the robbery, contacted the Task Force to ask for its assistance, Guay said. The task force composed of U.S. Marshals, state police, Biddeford police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers from the Maine Department of Corrections responded to a report of the suspects being spotted in Portland.
Guay said the arrests, which were captured on video by a bystander, took place around 12:30 p.m. The footage, which was posted by News Center Maine, shows officers with weapons drawn running along Cumberland Avenue and placing the suspects under arrest. The arrests appear to have taken place behind Merrill Auditorium.
No bystanders or officers were injured and no shots were fired, Guay said. He said the suspects were not carrying weapons.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Man shot and killed by Falmouth police officers
-
Cops & Courts
Robbery suspects wanted in Androscoggin County arrested in downtown Portland
-
Local & State
Portland charter commissioners warned of pitfalls of voting rights for noncitizens
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ soccer: Scarborough edges Cheverus 1-0 in regular season finale
-
Nation & World
Brazil senators readying call for Bolsonaro criminal charges
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.