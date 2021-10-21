The Cumberland County Jail is accepting new prisoners again and the sheriff has moved to lift the state of emergency there prompted by an outbreak of COVID 19 and a years-long staffing crisis.

The jail began accepting new prisoners on Thursday, said Capt. John Costello.

The county commissioners declared the state of emergency Sept. 29, and are expected to meet virtually on Friday morning to rescind the declaration, about one week before it would have expired at the end of October.

A staffing crisis that has worsened over the years grew dire when a dozen correction officers tested positive for the coronavirus starting in mid-September. About a dozen inmates were also infected, and a stringent facility-wide lockdown at first kept them in their cells for all but 40 minutes to one hour each day.

The workforce had dwindled to about 65 available corrections officers, about half the 129 positions authorized by budget.

For about three weeks, police departments in Cumberland County have had to choose either to issue summonses instead of making in-custody arrests or to transport new arrestees to York County Jail in Alfred or Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, each nearly an hour away from Portland.

Joyce said earlier this week that two inmates and one staff member who had previously tested positive were expected to be cleared for normal activity on Wednesday.

Another round of testing for inmates and staff was to be performed this week, he said, but Joyce’s office did not respond to a request Thursday for updated infection numbers.

