SCARBOROUGH — A dump truck caught fire in Scarborough on Thursday, Oct. 21.

At approximately 7:15 a.m,. a 2008 Peterbilt dump truck owned by MCC LLC of Buxton, caught fire as it was traveling on the Maine State Turnpike on I-95 southbound in the area of mile marker 42 in Scarborough, according to Maine State Police. The driver, Michelle Beaulieu, 50, of Springvale, noticed smoke in the cabin and shortly afterward flames coming through the floorboard. She was able to pull over just beyond the on-ramp before the whole cab caught fire. Michael Mayer, 34, of Biddeford, was also in the truck. Neither Beaulieu nor Mayer were injured.

“The fire department was able to extinguish the fire but nothing is left of the cab,” State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in an email.

One lane of the turnpike was shut down for about 30 minutes. Traffic was affected both north and southbound.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: