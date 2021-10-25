The Scarborough Kiwanis Club Oct. 29

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will hold its luncheon meeting Friday, Oct. 29. the lunch speaker will be Amy Turgeon-Sevigny, one of the founders of The Sisters Wish. The mission of The Sisters Wish is to provide wishes to improve the quality of life for terminally ill or chronically ill young adults, ages 18-30. The Turgeon sisters founded The Sisters Wish after losing their brother, who died at the age of 24 after suffering from Ewings Sarcoma for 20 years. Scarborough Kiwanis lunch meetings are always free and open to the public. Meetings are held every Friday from 12-1 at Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route One, Scarborough. For more information, contact the club at [email protected]

Vet to Vet Maine Volunteer Visitor training slated for Nov. 1-5

Vet to Vet Maine, a nonprofit that connects volunteer veteran peer companions with vulnerable Maine veterans who may need a friend, will hold its next volunteer training from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, Thursday, Nov. 4, and Friday, Nov. 5 via Zoom.

Vet to Vet Maine has been connecting veterans in Cumberland and York counties since 2014, and is now expanding to serve veterans in Androscoggin County and throughout Maine. To enroll in the training, to request a volunteer veteran companion, or for more information, contact Judie Alessi O’Malley at 207-579-4024 or email [email protected]

Craft Fair Nov. 6

A craft fail will be held Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scarborough Free Baptist Church,55 Mussey Road. Crafts will include quilts, knit & crochet items, unique gifts, and more. There will also be baked goods and white elephant items.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: