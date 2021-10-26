American Red Cross Blood Drives this week:
TUESDAY
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lost Valley Ski Resort, 200 Lost Valley Road
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Brooks Student Center, 32 Campus Ave., Gorham
Noon to 5 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland
Noon to 4 p.m., The Landing YMCA, 24 Venture Ave., Brunswick
THURDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth
1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington
1 to 6 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth
SATURDAY
7:30 a.m. to noon, Greene Fire Department, 106 Patten Road, Greene
8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mason Ashlar 105, 1021 Turner St., Auburn
8 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 37 School St., Berwick
To donate blood, individuals must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. For more details, visit redcross.org/give-blood.html
