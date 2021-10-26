Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  11/1  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee  City Hall

Tues.  11/2  6 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Wed.  11/3  6 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  11/1  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  11/2  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed.  11/3  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  11/3  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee

Thur.  11/4  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  11/1  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Wed.  11/3  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  11/4  6 p.m.  Select Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  11/4  6:30 p.m.  Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles