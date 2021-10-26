Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 11/1 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall
Tues. 11/2 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall
Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. City Council City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Wed. 11/3 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 11/3 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 11/4 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 11/1 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Wed. 11/3 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 11/4 6 p.m. Select Board
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 11/4 6:30 p.m. Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
World Series a family affair for Snitkers
-
Editorials
Our View: Give young hunters more time in the woods
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Oct. 29-Nov. 5
-
New England Patriots
NFL notebook: Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested
-
Business
Grammys CEO trying to regain music industry’s trust