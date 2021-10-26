Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 11/1 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall

Tues. 11/2 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall

Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. City Council City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 11/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed. 11/3 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 11/3 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Thur. 11/4 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 11/1 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Wed. 11/3 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 11/4 6 p.m. Select Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 11/4 6:30 p.m. Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

