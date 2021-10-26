Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family member and for vandalizing property, according to court documents. Chung was arraigned on Tuesday inside Quincy District Court.

According to David Taub, the director of communications for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, Chung pled not guilty. The Commonwealth requested a $10,000 cash bail and bail conditions of staying away, having no contact with the victim, no abuse of the victim and GPS monitoring. Prior to the arraignment, the victim was issued a 209a restraining order, which prohibits Chung from making any contact.

Judge Horihan imposed a $10,000 personal surety and the bail conditioning of abiding by the conditions of the 209a order. Chung will be back in Quincy District Court on Jan. 7, 2022 for a pretrial conference.

According to the criminal complaint from Quincy District Court, Chung, who lives in Norton, was arrested in Milton, Mass., by the Milton Police Department. The document has the name of the victim redacted, but alleges that Chung “did assault and beat” the victim on Tuesday, who is identified as “a family or household member.”

The charge carries a sentence of up to 2 1/2 years in prison, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both.

On the charge of vandalizing property, Chung allegedly “did intentionally, willfully and maliciously or wantonly, paint, mark, scratch, etch or otherwise mark, inure, mar, deface or destroy personal property” of the victim.

NFL MEETINGS: The NFL is encouraged by the progress made in preventing any major spreads of COVID-19 among the 32 teams, while concerned about an increase in soft tissue injuries.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, noted at the first in-person owners meetings since December 2019 that a low positive COVID-19 rate between .04% and .06% is due greatly to vaccinations and protocols working. Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 tests have been taken, 1,200 a day on average across the league.

So far, 94.1% of players are vaccinated, as well as 100% of team and league staff.

“We’re continuing to work with the players association on the goal of 100% vaccination,” Sills said. “The CDC has been in contact with us about how that is achieved, a vaccination success story, and is pointing to the NFL as a model for other parts of society.”

Soft tissue injuries (hamstring, groin, calf, et al), the numbers are up to a five-year high even though the overall amount of preseason injuries went down. Of course, there were only three preseason games for 30 of the teams during the summer.

Sills cited the amount of work required of players in a short timeframe, and expressed a need for significant load management to combat the problem.

STEELERS: Note to big-time college football programs looking for new coaches: Mike Tomlin isn’t interested.

The Pittsburgh Steelers coach said Tuesday he considers it a “joke” that his name has popped up as a potential candidate for places such as Southern California.

“I got one of the best jobs and in all the professional sports, why would I have any interest in coaching college football?” Tomlin said.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and USC star Carson Palmer told The Dan Patrick radio show that Tomlin was a “wild card” as the Trojans look for someone to replace Clay Helton, who was fired in September.

Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley, who worked in the Steelers front office alongside Tomlin for several years before moving on to the Bills, said on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh last week that Steeler fans should be worried about the letters “U-S-C” and “L-S-U.”

LIONS: Mike Lucci, a Pro Bowl linebacker who played nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, died Tuesday at age 81.

Lucci died after an extended illness, according to an obituary posted by Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, Florida.

Lucci was drafted by Cleveland, but spent most of his 12-year career with the Lions, from 1965-73.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous