A strong coastal storm system approaching the southeastern New England coastline Tuesday will bring periods of rain and strong northeast winds through Wednesday.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for coastal areas. Winds gusting up to 55 mph are possible Tuesday night. Power outages are expected.
Wind gusts over 35 mph are forecast for Androscoggin County. The wind strength is to diminish farther inland.
Periods of moderate to heavy rain during the day and night may cause nuisance flooding around clogged storm drains in urban areas. Some southern rivers may rise, but flooding is not expected. Splash-overs and beach erosion are possible Tuesday and Wednesday during during high tides.
The storm has its origins from the first of two bomb cyclones that formed offshore the Pacific Northwest since late last week. That cyclone drove a disturbance into California on Thursday and Friday that has since tracked across the country toward the Ohio Valley. Now it is initiating this East Coast storm.
The rain could cause areas of flooding in Philadelphia, New York and Boston, while winds may be strong enough to topple trees and cause power outages in eastern New England.
The storm will also become a classic nor’easter, as it gains strength over the Atlantic Ocean and generates strong winds from the northeast as it charges up the East Coast.
Quieter weather is then expected Thursday and Friday before another potential storm system approaches from the south this weekend.
Information from The Washington Post was used in this report.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Flooding, outages expected as powerful storm lashes Northeast
-
Politics
Election ‘distracted’ Trump team from pandemic response, former official Birx tells Congress
-
Nation & World
Brazilian senators to vote on urging pandemic-related charges for Bolsonaro
-
Arts & Entertainment
TV looks more like U.S. diversity, and viewers like it, study says
-
American Journal
Westbrook fire chief resigns for ‘return to the line’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.