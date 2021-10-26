With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade, according to the nonprofit.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Local blood donation opportunities are as followed:

Brunswick

Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road

Nov. 11, noon to 5 p.m., Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St.

Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive

Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St.

Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road

Freeport

Nov. 8, noon to 5 p.m., LLBean Retail Store Freeport, 95 Main St.

Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St.

West Bath

Nov. 3, 1-6 p.m., West Bath Fire Dept, 192 State Road

Bath

Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morse High School, 826 High St.

Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.

Topsham

Nov. 1, 1-6 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way

Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road

