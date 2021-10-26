Fisher Mitchell School has taken its 40 Book Challenge program and expanded it across all grades. The 40 Book Challenge invites students to read 40 books across different genres during the school year. “In the past, we have done things like the Blizzard of Books where we have a month-long focus on independent reading,” said Principal Ross Berkowitz. “While it was a lot of fun and the kids enjoy it, it was a short burst of schoolwide excitement around books. The 40 Book Challenge allows the whole school to focus on reading all year long.” Third grade teacher Nicole Levesque worked with librarian Meg Barker, literacy teacher Monica Blatt, and third grade teacher Catherine Walsh over the summer to adapt the program to suit all students at the elementary school. Fourth and fifth grade students are challenged to reach 40 books and third grade students are challenged to read 30. “This program is a personal challenge; not a competition,” Levesque said. “The 40 Book Challenge is about fostering a love of reading by getting students to explore all kinds of different books they might not have otherwise read,” Levesque said. “I think that’s why our students enjoy it so much.” Contributed photo