Police say a Hanover man was charged with falsifying evidence following a head-on collision at the intersection of Mere Point and Middlebay roads in Brunswick Monday morning.

According to police, David Bangs, 36, was charged after he was found holding an empty bag at the crash scene, suggesting he had possibly ingested an illegal substance upon officers’ arrival.

Police say that Bangs would not disclose what was in the bag, so an ambulance was called and he was brought to Mid Coast Hospital.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The incident is still under investigation, police say, but it appeared that Bangs was traveling southbound, crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle carrying two people.

The contents of the bag have yet to be confirmed. Police suspect contraband or drugs.

Bangs was charged with Falsifying Physical Evidence, a class D crime, Reckless Conduct, a class D crime, and Violating Condition of Release, a class E crime. Bangs was out on bail from a previous OUI charge from Kennebec County Jail.

Bangs was summonsed at the hospital.

Class E crimes are punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine. Class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

