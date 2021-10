PORTLAND – Elizabeth Anne Ware Bearor, 82, passed away peacefully at her residence on Oct. 19, 2021. A celebration of Elizabeth’s Life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday Oct. 29, 2021 at the Royal Ridge Church of God, 6 Royal Ridge Dr. Scarborough. All are welcome to attend.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, mainefuneral.com

Guest Book