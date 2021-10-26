WESTBROOK – JeanMarie Thuotte Malloy, 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Oct. 22, 2021. She was born on Oct. 9, 1956, the oldest daughter of Ronald and Carolyn (King) Thuotte.

She attended Westbrook schools and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1974. Jean worked 26 years as a Public Safety Supervising Dispatcher for the Westbrook Police Department and retired in 2016 to Florida.

JeanMarie loved spending time with her family. She took great pride in the closeness of her family and the love they had for each other. She always enjoyed football Sundays, the annual police department reunions, the annual cousins weekend trip and she always looked forward to lunches with many dear friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Ronald and Carolyn Thuotte and her husband, Police Sergeant Kirkwood Malloy. She is survived by her children Eric Russell and wife Sara, Karen Ella Russell and wife Beverlee and Amy Malloy and husband Chance Griffeth, and Daniel Malloy; her beloved grandchildren Tyler, Cameron, Finn, Julian and Jacob; her siblings Byron (BJ) Thuotte, Debbie (Thuotte) Traugh and husband Paul, Kathy Thuotte, Mary (Thuotte) Richards and husband Brianl and her very special nieces Katie, Anna, Danielle, Nicole, Lynn and Rachel.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook with a Funeral Mass to follow on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in JeanMarie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Westbrook Public

Saftey Rescue

