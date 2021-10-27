Absentee voting in the Nov. 2 election is down sharply from this time in 2020, a sign of lower voter interest and a possible return to more normal voting habits, according to elections officials and political scientists.

Just over 53,000 of the state’s more than 1.3 million registered voters have requested and returned their ballots, according to the latest data from the Maine Secretary of State’s office released Tuesday.

While more than 100,000 voters have requested their ballots and may still cast absentee votes, the numbers pale in comparison to 2020 when by Oct. 30 more than 477,000 voters had returned their ballots and more than 500,000 ballots had been issued by clerks.

That turnout was driven by a tight U.S. Presidential race, as well as high profile races for the U.S. Senate and Maine Legislature.

Several key things may be driving voter disinterest in absentee voting this cycle.

University of Maine Orono Political Science Department Chair and Professor Mark Brewer calls this Nov. 2 election “an off-off cycle” because there are no major races at the top of the ticket and no state legislative contests, despite some hyper-local competitions for mayor and city council playing out at the municipal level.

“There is very little going on at the state and federal level,” Brewer said. At the same time, Brewer said, he expected to see more early voting based on interest in a statewide ballot question asking voters to reject a proposed powerline expansion through the Kennebec River Valley.

“There’s been a high level of spending on that race,” Brewer said, “and it’s looking to be the second-most expensive in state history, so I’m a little surprised absentee turnout isn’t higher than it is.” The most expensive was the U.S. Senate race in 2020.

Another factor could be that voters are returning to more normal habits of voting in person. Mainers, like others in the U.S., are now more used to living under COVID-19 restrictions and most adults have been vaccinated against the virus, two factors not in play in the fall of 2020, Brewer said.

“Even with COVID cases as high now, if not higher than they were in November of 2020, we are far more back to normal with vaccinations and people now used to living with it,” Brewer said. “I think more people will be far more inclined to vote in person this cycle as well.”

Another possible factor is the lack of early voting campaigns by the state’s political parties. Voters are not being encouraged to participate by absentee ballot like they were in 2020, according to Brewer and University of Maine Political Science Professor Jim Melcher.

“Much of what has driven absentee voting in Maine in recent years has been party organizations pushing early voting hard, because it helps free up resources for (get out the vote) efforts,” Melcher said. “There has been some effort to spur early voting by people on the Question 1 campaigns, but they don’t have the kind of mailing lists that parties do and aren’t going to reach as many people.”

Voter turnout is naturally down during off cycles and even with the sharp fall off in absentee participation from 2020 to now voters are still on track to break pre-COVID records for absentee ballots, said Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

If all of the 100,000 voters who requested an absentee ballot return one, they will far eclipse the pre-COVID record for absentee voting set in 2011, when just over 63,000 voters returned absentee ballots, Bellows said.

“So, really we are doing pretty good for absentee ballots at this point,” Bellow said.

Bellows said town clerks may be under less pressure to process absentee ballots, including requests for ballots, but COVID-19 is still having an impact in at least two towns. Ellsworth and Richmond have seen COVID-19 cases in town hall, forcing remote operations for clerks as they prepare for election day. Bellows said all polling places in Maine are expected to be open on Election Day next week.

Bellows, a Democrat, also reminded voters they should feel confident in Maine’s elections regardless of how they vote. The state’s dependence on paper ballots and a system that requires poll workers from both major parties to be present in all voting places ensures Maine elections are free, open and fair, she said.

“Mainers should have the highest confidence in their elections,” Bellows said. “Our elections are open and transparent.”

As they did in 2020, Democratic voters continue to outpace their Republican counterparts in absentee ballot requests and account for 51,544 of the requests to clerks compared to 23,943 ballot request made by Republican voters and 22,544 requests made by voters who are not enrolled in either party. Green Independents have requested 2,485 ballots and Libertarians have requested 24 ballots.

This story will be updated.

