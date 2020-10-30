Nearly half of all registered voters in Maine have already cast their ballots even before the weekend headed into Election Day.

As of Friday afternoon, 477,817 voters had returned absentee ballots out of the 522,962 ballots issued by local clerks, according to the latest figures from the Maine Secretary of State’s Office. Record numbers of voters are using the absentee balloting process in Maine – which allows mail-in, drop-off or in-person absentee voting – rather than voting at the polling place on Election Day during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline for returning all absentee ballots to local clerks is 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.

With a contentious presidential election at the top of the ticket as well as a high-profile U.S. Senate race, state election officials expect voter participation during the 2020 election to match or even exceed turnout recorded in 2016. Roughly 73 percent of registered Maine voters participated in the 2016 elections, which was the second-highest voter participation rate in the nation after Minnesota. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has said he expects from 70 percent to 75 percent of registered voters to cast ballots this year.

Just under 772,000 voters cast ballots in the last presidential election. So if turnout this year were on par with 2016, more than 60 percent of the votes will have already been cast as of Friday afternoon, based on the latest absentee ballot return figures.

Maine’s absentee balloting process allows voters to vote by mail or in-person-but-early at many polling places for any reason. The deadline for eligible registered voters to request an absentee ballot was Thursday, and voters had until 5 p.m. Friday to cast an in-person absentee ballot at their town office. The 523,702 absentee ballots requested as of Friday afternoon included those being cast in-person at town offices.

Democrats have returned ballots at more than twice the pace as Republicans, although they were also more likely to request absentee ballots than their Republican counterparts.

Democrats, who are the largest voting block in Maine, accounted for 229,808 of the 477,817 returned ballots returned as of Friday afternoon, or 48 percent of the total. The second-largest group of voters, who are unenrolled or independent, had returned 119,129 ballots as of Friday followed close behind by Republicans with 113,241 ballots returned. Voters registered as Green Independents had returned 15,644 ballots.

Portland voters had returned 29,270 ballots as of Friday with roughly 4,000 ballots still outstanding. In 2016, there were 38,577 ballots cast in total for president in Portland. Lewiston residents had returned 12,009 absentee ballots with roughly 800 issued but not yet marked as returned on the Secretary of State’s tally.

In Augusta, clerks reported receiving 6,259 ballots as of Friday with roughly 550 still outstanding. And in Bangor, voters had returned 12,605 absentee ballots out of the 13,622 that had been issued as of Friday afternoon.

