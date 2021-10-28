Toy Box volunteers needed to build holiday cheer

The Buxton Toy Box Committee needs volunteers to build a half dozen boxes to collect donations of toys for the holiday giving program.

It will be about a half-day project and the date will be set by the availability of volunteers. Supplies will be provided.

“We are looking for a couple of carpenters, a few people who are comfortable helping with nailing/screwing/gluing/drilling, and someone who can paint,” the committee announced on the town’s website.

The collection boxes are placed in several locations in the town.

The Toy Box program, which began in 1995, has annually provided Christmas gifts for Buxton children up to age 18. Volunteers accept private donations of toys, books, puzzles, games, clothes and necessities.

Last year, the community sponsored gifts for 91 children. For more information or to volunteer, contact Mia Dodge at 807-8816.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Oct. 25, 1961, that Frances Sands, postmistress at the Bar Mills Post Office, had traveled to Colorado to attend the Postmasters Convention.

