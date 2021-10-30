SCARBOROUGH – Doris R. Smith, 89, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Doris was born in Winslow, Maine to Embert A. Ramsay and Lila E. Haskell. She was the middle of three children with brother Earl and sister Jean.

As her parents owned a market garden, she was very active in 4H. She attended Winslow High School (Class of 1949) and then the University of Maine, graduating with a degree in Physical Education. Later, Doris earned her master’s degree from the University of Maine, Portland-Gorham.

Doris was predeceased by her husband Leon “Bud.” They were married for 47 years. During their time together they enjoyed their summer camp on Sebago, travelling, bowling and lunch with the “Friday Gang” of friends from their many years living in Scarborough. She was an active member of the Pythian Sisters and volunteered with Gary’s House.

Doris spent nearly all her teaching career at Biddeford High School. She always told people that she had one of the best jobs in the world…playing various sports all day with students.

She loved her gardens, especially flowers, watching the cardinals and other birds at the numerous bird feeders around the house, and cooking (most notably her whoopie pies). Doris travelled extensively, cruising, touring and sightseeing with family and friends.

Doris is survived by Peggy Follador of Westbrook, Dr. Bryce (Dr. Dianne) Leavitt of Okinawa and Randall (Deborah) Smith of Lisbon Falls. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alexandro Follador, Olivia Leavitt, Cory Thompson, Arica Thompson; and great-grandchildren Chelsea, Daniel, Hunter and Landon.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, from noon until 1 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine 04106. The funeral will follow visiting hours, at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland (ARLGP)

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

Guest Book