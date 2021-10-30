VIERA, Fla. – Warren M. Wallace, 80, died peacefully at his home in Viera, Fla. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 after a brief illness. Warren was born in Brewer, Maine on Oct. 30, 1940, the son of William and Jeanne Wallace. He attended Bangor schools.

Warren was married to Barbara F. (Eaton) Wallace for 52 years. Warren and Barbara raised their family in Maine, making homes in Scarborough, Freeport, Kenduskeag, Charleston, East Holden and Saco. In 1999, Warren and Barbara moved to Viera, Fla. Warren loved fishing and hunting his entire life, returning to Maine every year to enjoy his two favorite pastimes with family and friends. Warren also enjoyed golf in his retirement. Warren loved to laugh, tease and joke. He cherished his family and was always the life of the party. Warren never met a stranger. For Warren, you were just a friend he hadn’t met yet.

Warren’s career spanned 54 years. He worked for and retired from HP Hood and Sons, where he and Barbara met in 1968. Warren and Barbara also owned and operated Brothers Country Store in Charleston. After “retirement”, Warren worked for JOH as a food broker for 10 years, in both Maine and Florida. Finally, Warren worked for New England Coffee for 7 years, fully retiring in 2012.

Warren was predeceased by his parents and a younger brother, Tommy.

Warren is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara; two sons, Tom Wallace (Doreen) of Charleston and Warren Wallace, Jr of Deerfield, Ill.; two daughters, Laurie Russell of Fort Myers, Fla. and Jaime Kob (Jason) of Winter Garden, Fla.; his brother Barney Wallace (Sally); two sisters, Patti Downes (Phil) and Lynne Beal (Bob); granddaughters, Melody, Nicole, Melissa, Leah, Jillian and Madison; grandsons, TJ and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Andrea, Nicolas, Romy, Philip and Arlo; two generations of nieces and nephews; Barbara’s siblings and lifelong friends.

A private service is being held at Island Cremation & Funeral Home, Merritt Island, Fla. The family wishes to thank Hospice of St. Francis for their care and support.

A Celebration of Life for Warren’s family and friends will be held early February in Viera, Fla.

Donations can be made to:

Hospice of St. Francis

1250-B Grumman Place

Titusville, FL 32780

Guest Book