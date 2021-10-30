LEWISTON – Tessa Markia Burns-Bethune, God’s Beautiful Angel, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Lewiston. She was 18 years old, born on May 19, 2003 in Portland.

Tessa graduated from South Portland High School in 2021. She was an avid animal lover, an amazing cook, and could always make you laugh. She was known by her family and friends for her kind, loving, humble nature. As the big sister in the family, she affectionately helped in raising her five younger siblings. As part of the Lewiston community, she was a cherished employee at Dunkin Donuts on Main Street. Tessa was loved and admired by everyone in her life, and will be dearly missed by all.

Tessa is survived by mother Katie Burns, father Marlaco Rondell Bethune; grandmother Kathie Burns-Egan and husband Lawrence Egan, grandfather Donald Bethune; siblings Theodore Burns-Bethune, Keisha Burns, Benjamin Augustino, Jamal Augustino, Jeromiah Bethune, Jonah Brewer. She was predeceased by grandfather Thomas Burns and grandmother Franita Bethune. Tessa leaves behind several aunts and uncles and dozens of close cousins.

Visiting Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Vineyard Church, 715 Bridgton Rd. Westbrook. Burial will be immediately after the celebration of life, at Arlington Cemetery for immediate family members. To express Condolences or to participate in Tessa’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

