BUXTON – Wayne Mello was surrounded by his loved ones as he passed peacefully on Oct. 21, 2021. He was born in Portland on Feb. 11, 1944 to Frank and Virginia Mello.Wayne was a hardworking family man who cherished his time with family and friends.Wayne was always up for a gathering, and all were welcome. His generosity and kindness were an example for all. He and his best friend from childhood, Clint Chadbourne, provided the entertainment with stories of growing up on Myrtle St., jokes, and music.After 53 years of service Wayne retired from the Hannaford South Portland Distribution Center in 2014. During retirement he spent doing what he enjoyed most; travel, dinners with family, hosting friends, and watching reruns of the Andy Griffith show.He is survived by his wife of 62 years Donna Mello; sons Wayne Mello JR and wife Chandra, Jim Mello and girlfriend Mary Lyn; sister Donna Leighton; a great niece Sheylan Hamm, who he had a very special bond with; several nieces and nephews. He was was predeceased by brother Frank Mello JR.The family is deeply grateful for the compassion and kindness of the Maine Medical Staff who cared for Wayne and supported the family, particularly Dr. Olsen, Dr. Best, and nurses Erik, Shelby, Christy, and Tucker.The family will be hosting a celebration of life on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Profenno’s, 934 Main St., Westbrook ME 04092.A fitting tribute to a man who loved nothing more than a gathering of family and friends over a shared meal filled with laughter, stories, and love.To share memories of Wayne or to leave the family online condolences, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

