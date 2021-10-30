PORTLAND – Eleanor Frances Gannon, 93, of Primrose Lane, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Eleanor was born in Portland on July 2, 1928, the daughter of the late George A. and Mary C. (Frates) Mulherin. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1946.

On Sept. 5, 1949 she married the love of her life, William T. Gannon at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and, together, celebrated 65 years of marriage together.

Eleanor worked for Cook Everett & Pennell for 30 years as a clerk/buyer, and then three years for J.E. Gould Drug Company retiring in 1991.

She was a long time communicant of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Portland. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, lunch at Dimillo’s Restaurant, and bus trips with friends. Her greatest love was the time that she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, William T. Gannon in 2014; a sister, Rosemary Hardison, a brother, Dennis A. Mulherin. She is survived by a daughter, Anne and her husband Kenneth Clarke of Standish, a son, James and his wife Suzanne Gannon of Cape Elizabeth; four grandchildren, Jennifer M. and her husband Tylor Lamy of Windham, Stephanie L. and her wife Laura Clarke of Windham, James T. Gannon Jr. of South Portland, Kimberly J. and her husband Donald Trent of Standish; five great-grandchildren, Ryley, Brady, Harper, Zachary, and Isabelle.

Visiting hours celebrating Eleanor’s life will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland, ME. To view Eleanor’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

