SACO – Joan E. Stebbins, 91 years of age, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2021. Affectionately known as “Joanie,” she was born in Biddeford on April 5, 1930 to William and Phyllis (Breary) Cosgrove. Joanie had two siblings, Carole Alice Petrin and William B. Cosgrove both of whom predeceased Joanie. Joanie was married to Paul Stebbins for 40 years before his passing in 1993. Joanie is survived by her two children, Phyllis Bewick and husband Gordon of Carlisle, Mass., Tim Stebbins and wife Karen of Biddeford; and four grandchildren, Brady Stebbins, Noah Stebbins, Olivia Bewick, and Tommy Bewick. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.Joanie attended St.Mary’s School and then went on to Biddeford High School where she graduated in 1948. While at BHS, Joanie was involved in school plays, cheered on the Tiger football team for four years serving as captain in her senior year, and was voted “best looking” of her graduating class. She had many fond memories of the high school proms and was known for her playful antics and good-natured personality.After high school, Joanie set off to the University of Maine in Orono and she would often recall the long journeys there with her dad at the wheel. Taking a class in childhood education spawned what would become a lifelong interest in teaching. She left the UMO campus after one year to enroll in Gorham State Teachers College, now known as the University of Southern Maine. After taking that one class she knew she wanted to become a teacher and influence young lives forever.Her teaching career started at York Elementary School for six years before taking a job with the Biddeford School Department where she alternated between teaching first and second grades for 19 years, primarily at Emery and Wentworth Schools. Interestingly, she received the teaching position in Biddeford on the spot when the superintendent at the time happened to see her walking down the street with her husband! She retired from education in 1982 to spend time with her true love, husband Paul Stebbins, traveling to Florida to become bona fide snowbirds. Her family is so happy they had this time together.Her gentleness, kindness, and selflessness will be missed by anyone who knew her. The world has lost a soft and tender person and heaven has gained an angel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online and to read the entire obituary please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

