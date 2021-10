SCARBOROUGH –

David Orrin St. Peter Sr., 81, of Standish, died peacefully after a long illness on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

The family will hold a private graveside service in remembrance of David and Nancy at a later date.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

