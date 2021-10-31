SCARBOROUGH – Captain Stanley Russell Bayley of Scarborough, passed away Oct. 22, 2021, after a long illness. He was surrounded by family, loved ones, and devoted caretakers at his riverside home.

Stanley was born on Nov. 26, 1943, in Biddeford to Russell and Bessie Bayley. Raised on Jones Creek in Pine Point, Scarborough, Stanley started his first job digging clams at the early age of 9 when clams were $1.50 per bushel. Commercial fishing with his grandfather by 13, he bought his first lobster boat by 16, the “Dirty Shame.” After owning three smaller boats, Stan bought his first commercial dragger, the “April Gale” in 1970. In the years that followed he would go on to acquire an additional five draggers and becoming one Maine’s most successful commercial fishermen. He was known and admired by many.

Stanley was married to his first wife, Robin G. Waite from 1962-1975. Together, they had four children.

In 1976, Stanley married the love of his life, Nancy W. (Davis) Bayley in Portland. They were happily married for over 40 years, and between them shared eight children.

For 30 years, Stanley and his wife, Nancy, were prominent faces of the fishing industry’s advocacy group, The Maine Fisherman’s Association for which he served as president. The two were very proud of the multiple family businesses they built together, Bayley’s Quality Seafood, Bayley’s Seafood Restaurant, and Bayley’s Ice Cream. When time allowed, they loved vacationing in the Bahamas, Panama City and Fort Meyers, Fla.

Stanley is survived by his sister-in-law, Kathleen Bayley; his son, Richard J. Bayley and his wife Robin Bayley of Old Orchard Beach, his son, Edward W. Bayley and his fiancé Elaine Hobbs of Old Orchard Beach, his daughter, April Gale Bayley and her partner George Tar of Scarborough, his son, Stan Wesley Bayley of Scarborough, as well as his children by marriage, Daniel R. Davis of Otisfield, Bradford R. Davis of Gray, Lisa L. Davis of Scarborough, Shawn W. Davis and his fiancé Nichole Frazier of Westbrook.

He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Jacobe, Daniele, Jordan, Dylan, Brooke, Spencer, Joel, Christian, Jesse, Drew, Drisana, Sophia, Anthony, Brandon, Talya, Ella; and two great-grandchildren.

Stanley was predeceased by his wife, Nancy W. Bayley; and his brother, Fred R. Bayley.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Nov. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Landing at 353 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough. The service will start at 3:15 p.m.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book