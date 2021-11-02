Village Elementary School in Gorham reopened Tuesday, a day after it was closed “to tighten” safety procedures in the cafeteria in the wake of five active cases of COVID-19 at the school, Principal Jodi Mezzanotte said.

The number rose to six cases at the school on Tuesday, according to School Department figures.

Superintendent Heather Perry said Tuesday that during the closure cafeteria tables were removed and replaced with desks and chairs to maximize space; additional lunch duty monitors were hired; and class schedules were changed to allow one grade at a time in the cafeteria.

Gorham High School had eight active cases on Oct. 29 but dropped to five on Tuesday. Unlike Village school, no changes are planned for the high school, according to Perry.

The middle school had two active cases on Oct. 29, Narragansett Elementary had four on Nov. 2 and Great Falls Elementary had none as Nov. 1.

