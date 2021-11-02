BANGOR and CUMBERLAND – Kathy was born in Bangor, Maine, and most recently resided in Cumberland, Maine, with her family for over 25 years. On Oct. 26, 2021, Kathy passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and closest friends following a courageous and private cancer battle. Kathy spent much of this year focused on preparing others for her departure reminding us all of her tenacity, unrelenting strength of spirit and love for her family.Kathy is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 41 years, Roger Domingo. She will live on in the hearts and souls of her three daughters who are her greatest sources of pride: Caitlyn, Emily and Elizabeth Domingo. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Betty and Brad Ames, and brother, Danny Ames.She is survived by her siblings, Susan Speirs, Scott Ames and Pam Ames and their families; sisters-in-law, Roanne Austin and Ruth Domingo; niece, Ashley VanBuskirk; lifelong best friend, Nancy McKechnie; and loving members of her various “sisterhoods” along with numerous nieces and nephews, both blood and chosen.Kathy had an indomitable spirit, was fiercely loyal and incredibly hard working. She had an open authentic warmth and her smile and laughter lit up the room! She was a lover of the spreadsheet, an avid and accomplished gardener, sun worshipper and loved to entertain. Her home was always filled with love, laughter, music and the best food. A lover of all people, Kathy had a gift for friendship, all were welcome to sit on the porch or under her pergola, and they did! Her warmth and hearty laughter will be missed by so many friends from all stages of life including those she met through her work in the entertainment, food and hospitality industries, as well as those she met on the sidelines and poolside benches in support of her daughters over the years. Kathy’s happiest place was her beloved Swans Island, Maine, where her family’s roots are deep and her love for her friends in that community are forever imbedded in her heart and soul. Her life and that of her family and closest friends have been enhanced by the time they spent on Swans Island with her. She brought such joy and entertainment to the island when she would arrive with her entourage! She will be fondly remembered by her island family as “Kacky”.Kathy’s family extends enormous gratitude to her caregivers at Hospice of Southern Maine and New England Cancer Specialists, for their tenderness and compassionate care. Her loving niece Ashley and sister-in-law Roanne provided constant comfort and expert care in her last days.At Kathy’s request, there will be no funeral services and instead a celebration of Kathy’s life will be held in 2022.In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Hospice ofSouthern Maine.

