SANDNES, Norway – Nancy L. Johnson Dow Thorvaldsen, 76, formerly of Portland, Maine, Merrimack, N.H., and Norway, Europe, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2021 in Sandnes, Norway, after a long illness from Alzheimer’s Disease.﻿Nancy was born in Portland, on Aug. 22, 1945. She was one of four children born to Lloyd W. and Virginia F. (Kane) Johnson of Portland, where she attended local schools graduating from Deering High School class of 1963.﻿She worked many years at Maine Medical Center. She also worked many years at the Mastricola Middle School in Merrimack, N.H. She had resided in Westbrook, before moving to Merrimack, N.H., and then onto Norway Europe where she married her husband of 18 years in 2003.﻿Nancy will always be remembered for her incredibly kind, loving and caring way. She loved people, all people. She wanted to help and love everyone. Nancy enjoyed everything: Spending time with her loving husband Terje, traveling, hiking, biking, cross-country skiing. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren whom she loved so incredibly much.﻿In her spare time, she volunteered as a hospice nurse through the VNA of Manchester, N.H. She also volunteered her time at CMC Hospital in Manchester, N.H.﻿She leaves behind her loving husband of 18 years, Terje Thorvaldsen, a daughter, Beth (Dow) Kepple, and her husband, Michael Kepple, three grandchildren, Jacob, Addison, and Logan Kepple, her son, Brian Dow and his significant other Endang Evans. Two sisters: Marilyn Bernier and Karen Giroux, and a brother, Robert Johnson.﻿Visiting hours will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Stevens Ave., Portland, on Friday Nov. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress St., Portland. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. For further information and to send a tribute in Nancy’s memory please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital,22 Bramhall St,Portland, ME 04102.

Guest Book