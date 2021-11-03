Bath voters elected two new members to the city council Tuesday when Louis “Roo” Dunn and Mary Ellen Bell prevailed at the polls.

Dunn defeated Timothy Pratt 187-162. Dunn will take over Raye Leonard’s Ward 4 seat for a three-year term.

Ward 4 covers a strip of central Bath between Bedford and Academy streets from the Kennebec River to Wing Farm Parkway. Leonard was elected to the position in 2019, but said she didn’t run for reelection because she was offered a job as editor of the Lincoln County News.

Newcomer Mary Ellen Bell, who ran unopposed, won 301 to claim a three-year term in the council’s Ward 2 seat.

Ward 2 encompasses much of Bath’s South End neighborhood from Route 1/Leeman Highway south to Pine Street, and from the Kennebec River west to roughly Berrys Mill Road. Longtime councilor and state representative Sean Paulus now holds the position, but decided not to run for re-election.

