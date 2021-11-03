Newcomer Amy Spelke won a three-year seat on the Maine School Administrative District 75 school board over Jim Burak on Tuesday, while Michael Timberlake beat out two other candidates.

The two will represent Topsham on the board.

Spelke defeated challenger Burak 2,435 to 1,101 to win the three-year seat, which was held by Dorothy Gardiner.

Timberlake earned 1,996 votes, according to the results from Town Clerk Linda Dumont. Theresa Collins, who was the closest opponent, received 960 votes and Elizabeth Caron received 503 votes.

The seat was held by Jim Burak. Sarah Ward was originally elected to this seat, and Burak was appointed after Ward resigned in July.

Samuel Hutson Hayward won Bowdoinham’s seat on the school board for a three-year term. He defeated Joshua Lohr, 313-52, to serve on the board. The seat was held by Rachelle Tome.

MSAD 75 serves Topsham, Bowdoinham, Bowdoin and Harpswell.

“The turnout was amazing with almost 4,000 voters so that was a little hard to anticipate what would happen, but I am very pleased with the results,” Timberlake said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: