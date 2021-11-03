Erica Carley Harris won the District 3 school board seat in a four-way race for the only contested position on the Brunswick ballot this year, unofficial results on Tuesday night show.

Early results showed Harris with 598 votes, defeating Thomas Deschaine, who had 251 votes, Catherine Hull, who received 185 votes and Shaun Hogan, who garnered 115 votes.

Harris will be taking the seat of Teresa Kelly-Gillis, who decided not to seek reelection after two terms on the school board. District 3 covers the southwestern portion of Brunswick.

Incumbents Celina Harrison and Joy Prescott, who ran unopposed were both reelected, according to unofficial results, with 930 and 6,236 votes, respectively.

Early results also showed that two newcomers — Abby King and Sande Updegraph, who both ran uncontested — were elected to the Brunswick Town Council on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: