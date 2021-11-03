Father and son honored by Quilts of Valor

At a special presentation at the Cumberland County Fair Oct. 1, Robert S. Maloney and his son, Joseph A. Maloney, were honored with quilts from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Robert Maloney graduated from Falmouth High School in 1947 and entered the Army Air Corps. He served during the Cold War with Russia, spending most of his time in Fairbanks, Alaska. He retired from the Army in 1950 and returned to Falmouth, eventually making his home in Cumberland.

Joseph Maloney graduated from Greely High School in Cumberland in 1980 and also joined the Army. He traveled the world, with most of his service spent overseas and in the combat zones of Honduras, Panama, El Salvatore, Beirut and Desert Storm. He retired in October 2004 as an E8 in the Master Sargent Signal Corps and returned to Cumberland.

The foundation was formed in 2003 to honor veterans and active service members for their service, to thank them for their sacrifices, and comfort them and remind them they are forever in the hearts of their family and country. To date, over 280,885 quilts have been given out.

Environmental activists lauded

Two local residents were among four people honored as Maine’s 2021 Conservation Leadership Award winners for their significant, long-lasting contributions to protecting the nature of Maine.

Small business owner Laura Marston, of South Portland, received the Conservation Leadership Award for advocating for and pioneering new ways to reduce waste and encourage reuse through her business, throughout her community and across Maine.

Sam Saltonstall, of Brunswick, was named the 2021 People’s Choice Award winner for almost two decades of advocacy for energy efficiency, renewable energy and climate change mitigation.

“These Mainers identified environmental challenges in their communities and beyond and have gone to great lengths to tackle those challenges head-on, using the power of science and leading by example to rally others to join their cause,” said NRCM CEO Lisa Pohlmann.

The awards program is hosted annually by Maine’s leading environmental advocacy group, the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Midcoast Humane announced the appointment of Jess Townsend as interim executive director earlier this month.

Townsend has been with Midcoast Humane as the director of operations for several months, and has significant experience in animal welfare and nonprofit management. Her previous work includes positions at the Maryland SPCA, the Washington Humane Society and, most recently, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Sunnybrook is excited to welcome Executive Director Tracy Hoppe to the leadership team. Hoppe brings to the Brunswick facility a wealth of knowledge, having worked in senior living for over seven years as a nurse and has been a resident care director since 2017.

The Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project welcomed attorney Alicia Curtis as its new board president. Curtis joined the board in 2017 and has served in several leadership roles. As a volunteer attorney on ILAP’s Pro Bono Panel since 2015, she has also helped many people seeking asylum. ILAP, located in Portland, is Maine’s only statewide immigration legal services organization and helps people navigate the U.S. immigration system.

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport announced the election of Kate Werner and Kara Kaikini to its board of directors. Werner practiced law in Maine for several years, leaving to open Azure Café, a restaurant in Freeport. Over 17 years, Azure won multiple national, regional and local culinary and community service awards. Kaikini is a Freeport resident whose work has been focused on maternal child health, both in the San Francisco Bay area and, for the last decade, here in Maine.

