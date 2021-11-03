OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Voters elected former Town Manager Larry Mead to the Town Council on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and returned incumbent Councilor V. Louise Reid to office.

Reid earned the highest number of votes in the three-way race for two Town Council seats, with 1,817.

Mead, who retired as town manager in May, earned 1,699 votes. Longtime Councilor Jay Kelley earned 1,461.

Incumbent David Boudreau and Craig Evans were elected unopposed to the RSU 23 School Board.

Voters also approved two charter changes.

Question 1, approved 1,442 to 892, asked voters if they wish to increase, from $250,000 to $500,000, orders and resolves for capital improvements and general obligation bonds on petitions to overrule the actions of the Town Council.

Question 2, also approved 1,863 to 849 in unofficial totals released Tuesday night by Town Clerk Kim McLaughlin, asked voters to increase, from $500,000 to $1 million, the amount the Town Council is required to send to voters for approval before issuing general obligation bonds, except for tax, bond, or grant anticipation notes.

