Scope out the night sky and get starstruck

The Windham Public Library will be hosting a program about the history of telescopes next week, followed by a Stargazing Party hosted by the Parks & Recreation department.

James Shields of Southern Maine Astronomers will present a fascinating history of stargazing equipment at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, that will include a discussion about NASA’s new James Webb telescope. The program will put stars in your eyes as you learn about this interesting pastime of gazing up at the night sky. For more information, call Ray Marcotte at the library’s Help Desk at 892-1908 ext. 5 or email Ray at [email protected]

In conjunction with the library, Windham Parks & Recreation is throwing a Stargazing Party from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Donnabeth Lippman Park, right off Route 302 in North Windham. The library will provide stargazing charts and a telescope, and Parks & Recreation will contribute a warming fire and hot cocoa for the affair. Also on hand will be members of Southern Maine Astronomers, who will be available to answer questions and help viewers look through the telescope and get a glimpse of the stars. Everyone is invited and no registration is required. Masks are requested and social distancing is encouraged. For more information, contact the Windham Public Library at 892-1908 ext. 4.

Old-fashioned Christmas fair

Hear ye, hear ye! The Windham Historical Society and Friends Church invite one and all to join them for an old-fashioned Christmas fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Friends Meeting House on Route 202 in Windham Center. There will be a wonderland selection of holiday gifts for sale, ranging from pillows to craft snowmen, Christmas stockings to jewelry, ornaments to lighted Christmas trees. There will also be knit goods and a variety of country crafts for sale, along with a festive assortment of baked goods and candy and a white elephant table. You won’t want to miss out on the fun; both the Historical Society and Friends Church are ho-ho-hoping to see you there!

Help homeless vets

We’re entering into the holiday season when the spirit of giving abounds. This is the perfect time to share some of your bounty with others who may be less fortunate. If you’d like to help a local veteran who is down on his or her luck, the Windham Veterans Center is having a food drive from now until the beginning of next year. Drop off nonperishable items to the vet center, located right behind the Hannaford in North Windham from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays.

The food donated on Wednesdays is sorted and taken to the Portland Vet Center Food Pantry, a small enterprise serving approximately 20-30 vets a week who are homeless or food insecure.

Over the past four years, Windham Field-Allen Post 148 has donated over five tons of food to the program. Items that are always in demand include soups, cereal, drink boxes, peanut butter, canned vegetables and pasta, and snacks.

Financial donations are also appreciated and will be used to purchase needed items not donated. Checks can be made payable to Field-Allen Post 148-Food, P.O. Box 1776, Windham, ME 04062.

Nothing tops the Thrift Shop

The North Windham Union Church UCC invites you to visit its Thrift Shop at 723 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays. There are many fall and winter items available as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas gift ideas. There is clothing for all ages, including a children’s room filled with baby clothes. You’ll also find housewares, books, puzzles and toys, all at bargain prices. There’s something for everyone, so stop by and shop, shop, shop! Bring a mask along for your visit.

Haley Pal can be contacted at [email protected]

