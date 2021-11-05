Veterans Day ceremony to include musical tributes, readings

American Legion Posts 62 and 197 are jointly organizing a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

Arty Ledoux, the city’s veterans service officer, will serve as emcee and Mayor Michael Foley will deliver a proclamation. Ledoux will introduce post commanders Steve Girard of Post 197 and Roger Barr of Post 62, who will read “If These Boots Could Talk.” Junie Dugas will sing “God Bless America” and Jim Gallant will sing the national anthem.

Former Mayor Mike Sanphy will read a poem. Phil LeClerc, Post 62 chaplain, will deliver the invocation and Richard Galipeau, Post 62 treasurer, will give the benediction.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Nov. 1, 1961, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Webb of Main Street had entertained Mr. and Mrs. Gene Lemery of Hadley, Massachusetts, for a weekend.

