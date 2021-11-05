Seeking positive people

Noted educator, journalist to speak on ‘Black History of Maine’

Bob Greene will reveal the hidden history of our state during his talk, “Black History of Maine,” beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road.

A Portland native, Greene is the eighth generation of his family to be born in Cumberland County. His ancestral roots in Maine stretch back into the 1700s. After graduating from Portland High, Greene went off to college and embarked on a career as a journalist, covering news stories such as airplane crashes, Mississippi River floods and the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

After retiring, he returned home to Maine, where his genealogical research has led to his deep knowledge about Maine’s Black history. Greene currently teaches a Black History of Maine course at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Southern Maine.

Baking with Brother Arnold

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will be presenting “Virtual Baking Workshop with Brother Arnold” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, via Zoom. The second in a series of The Shaker Kitchen workshops will be a virtual workshop as well as a live question and answer session with Brother Arnold Hadd. Sharing his 40-plus years of cooking and baking at Shaker Village, he will share his experience, relate the importance of food and how it brings people together in community. He will also reveal his mouth-watering recipes for Shaker Apple Pie and Dutch Apple Pie.

A packet including photos and recipes will be available as an instant download with purchase, and a Zoom link will be emailed. The registration fee for Shaker Kitchen is $50, $45 for members of the Friends of the Shakers. If you are not yet a member and would like to join, simply add membership to your cart and then use the discounted ticket. Get tickets at maineshakers.com/event/shaker-kitchen-apple-pie. For more details, call 926-4597 or email [email protected]

Thanksgiving assistance

Caring Community of Gray-New Gloucester is accepting applications for Thanksgiving help. Use the link to the Google form at forms.gle/cc96n7nUu548BFMk9 to apply for help no later than Friday, Nov. 12. Email [email protected] or call Christina at 233-0828 for assistance with the application. Be prepared to provide proof of residency, as this program only serves Gray-NG area residents.

