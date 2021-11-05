“Well, it just goes to show. You can’t ever get out of Maine alive,” or so says Kasiee Degrassie, one of the colorful characters in Lincoln Theater’s upcoming production of “Hair Frenzy.”

Presented by Lincoln County Community Theater, the theater company in residence, “Hair Frenzy” will run for two weekends, opening Friday, Nov. 12, and running through Saturday, Nov. 20. And for the first time in years, LCCT’s presentation of “Hair Frenzy” will be a fully staged production.

Several years ago, LCCT switched from producing fully-staged productions to staged readings. At the time it was a practical decision as many of the area’s actors had full-time jobs as well as families and it was becoming increasingly difficult for them to find the time needed to both rehearse and memorize the script.

When the idea of a fully staged production of “Hair Frenzy” was raised, the group was enthusiastic.

“It has been interesting to watch the cast find a physical life – the way they move, the choice of body language, the way they hold themselves – for their characters and how they use that as another tool to let the audience more fully understand what they’re thinking, feeling, and their relationship with the other characters in the play,” said Director John Mulcahy.

“Hair Frenzy,” written by Maine playwright Travis G. Baker, is a heartbreaking comedy based in the fictional town of Clara, Maine, and set in the “Hair Frenzy” salon. Tina, the salon’s owner, is struggling with the frustrations of day-to-day life, doing the best she can as she faces the challenges of being a single mother and business owner.

When her childhood best friend, now turned Hollywood starlet, turns up out of the blue following an accident and in desperate need of Tina’s help, Tina is faced with a life changing decision she never could have imagined. With a cast of characters that will have you in stitches, these small-town locals are forced to recognize who they are, have been, and could be in the future. Starring Jennifer True, Nanette Fraser, Christina Belknap, Tom Handel, Nina Tilander, River Carlyle, Stephen Wallace and Emerson Harris.

Tickets for “Hair Frenzy” are on sale now at LincolnTheater.net and will also be available for purchase at the door beginning 30 minutes to showtime. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for kids 18 and under. This show does have some adult content and is not recommended for younger children.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. Given current CDC guidelines, patrons are encouraged to wear masks at all times while enjoying events at Lincoln Theater.