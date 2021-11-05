Police say there will be no criminal charges following an investigation into an alleged hazing incident among Brunswick High School football players.

“To dispel rumors associated with this incident, there is no evidence that any sexual assaults occurred,” reads a statement issued by Brunswick police issued Friday.

Police concluded their investigation — which included a review of cell phone videos provided by the school department — earlier this week.

Police say that during the investigation, potential assault victims were identified, interviews were conducted with those individuals alongside parents and there was no interest by any of the parties involved to pursue criminal charges.

The statement added that after conferring with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, the Brunswick Police Department now considers the case “closed.”

The alleged incident took place during a team retreat at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick on Aug. 16. According to a report by The Portland Press Herald, school officials were told on Sept. 2 that a player was held down and a sex toy was put into his mouth.

The allegations prompted the school department to open an investigation, which included an outside attorney. The school’s investigation concluded in early October.

Following the school’s investigation, several players were removed from the team, longtime football coach Daniel Cooper was fired and the remainder of the 2021 football season was canceled.

In October, Superintendent Phil Potenziano told The Times Record that policies related to hazing, bullying, harassment, sexual harassment, violence and school safety were considered during the disciplinary process.

