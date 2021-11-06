Late bloomers

Nov. 14 fundraiser benefits local veteran

Local Army veteran Brandon Wears, 26, suffered a traumatic brain injury during military training and has been discharged from the service due to medical issues. His parents bought a house in Bridgton for him and his two children, but it needs to be adapted to handle his medical needs and provide a safe space for him to raise his kids.

To help with construction costs, Wears’ friends will hold a fundraiser from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Gary’s Olde Town Tavern in Naples. The event includes a 50/50 raffle, T-shirt sales and a an auction. Music will be provided by DJ Dan Harding and Pete Finkle. All are welcome to come and raise money for this very worthy cause.

Library book sale Saturday

The Friends of the Bridgton Library will hold a book sale at the Book Shed in the library parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6. Great bargains are available and there is something to interest everyone. Come browse the selection of gently used children’s books, fiction, history, cookbooks, art books and much more. Cash and checks accepted. Proceeds from the sale support library programs. For more information, visit bridgtonlibrary.org.

Talkin’ turkey (pie)

Pondicherry Chapter #192 Order of the Eastern Star will be selling homemade turkey pies at the Masonic Hall, Harrison Road (Route 117) from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The pies cost $20 each. Quantities are limited, so advance ordering is encouraged. To order, call Bertha Bucknell at 452-2423 and leave your name, phone number and number of pies required.

Legion hall welcomes all

Everyone is invited to come enjoy a cup of coffee at the American Legion Post #67 from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday mornings. Stop in to the newly renovated building at 25 Depot St. for a chat, see what is going on with the Legion and find out what services it offers to help veterans and their families.

Farmers Market winter schedule

After a busy summer season on Depot Street, the Bridgton Farmers Market will begin its indoor winter market season Saturday, Nov. 13, at All Roads Hub on Nulty Street, behind Bridgton Books. The market will run weekly through the winter from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays until April. Many of the vendors who participated in the summer market will be taking part in the winter market, so come by and visit friends while picking up fresh, local produce for your weekly meals. For a list of vendors and information on advance ordering, go to facebook.com/BridgtonFarmersMarket or email [email protected]

