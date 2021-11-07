PENNSYLVANIA – Priscilla Smith Pancoast, 75, of Cape Elizabeth (most recently of Clarks Summit, Pa.) succumbed to complications from pancreatic cancer peacefully on Oct. 29, 2021, with her daughter by her side. The younger daughter of the late Irving Roy Smith and Gertrude (Laporte) Smith, she was born and raised in Claremont, New Hampshire. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1968 and went on to obtain a Master of Social Work from Hunter College. Priscilla then spent almost 40 years devoted to the support of the mental health of children, families, and individuals through her work as a counselor and family therapist. Through the course of her career she worked for both non-profit organizations as well as private practices. Her area of speciality was cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and she was honored to work with individuals suffering from anxiety, depression, and addiction. Priscilla also volunteered countless hours for organizations in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and sat on many boards and committees.

She was most active with the United Way, Planned Parenthood, and the Red Cross. Priscilla was particularly grateful to be a disaster relief volunteer with the Red Cross and spent months in New York City following 9/11, as she supported families during their time of crisis and loss. Priscilla enjoyed hiking, kayaking and walking along the ocean, as she loved being outside in nature. When inside, she could be found working on large puzzles. Undoubtedly her greatest joy was spending time with her two granddaughters, Addison (17) and Samara (13). Priscilla is survived by her granddaughters, her daughter Elizabeth Lanoue and her son-in-law Christopher Lanoue (Scarborough, Maine).

Anyone wishing to offer remembrance of Priscilla is encouraged to make a donation to the Good

Shepherd Food Bank or to Hospice of Southern Maine. The family would like to thank Hospice as they

provided exceptionally kind and supportive care for Priscilla during her final months. They would also

like to thank the New England Cancer Center, specifically Dr. Dugan and Dr. Wrona and their teams,

without whom Priscilla would not have enjoyed such a meaningful and extended survival from her

disease.

