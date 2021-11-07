PORTLAND – George Joseph Alexander Jr., 81, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2021 at the Barron Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by his loving family.

George was born to George and Alberta (Gaynor) Alexander Sr. on Dec. 30, 1939 in Portland. George grew up and lived on Peaks Island. He attended Portland High School and upon graduation he completed two years of active duty in the Coast Guard. After the Coast Guard George joined the Portland Fire Department where he proudly served for 20 years. During his time with the Portland Fire Department, George pursued an associates degree in Fire Technology at SMTC. After retirement he worked at Maine Medical Center for 23 years. On Oct. 24, 1964 George married the love of his life, Emily Roma Alexander. Together they raised two daughters, Lisa Marie Murphy and Jean Ann Caiazzo.

Besides his wife of 57 years, he is survived by two daughters, Lisa Murphy of Edgartown, Mass. and his daughter, Jean Caiazzo of Windham and her husband Mike. He is survived by his brother, Louis Alexander and his wife Marion of Scarborough. He also leaves two granddaughters, Hannah Murphy and Alexa Caiazzo; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

George was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Mary Work, Connie O’Neal and Trudy Howland; and his beloved son-in-law, Sean Murphy.

George loved spending time with his family, was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of his home. He was known for puttering around his yard and visiting with the neighbors. He enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter months, summering on Peaks Island, and visiting Martha’s Vineyard. George was a lifetime member of the Italian Heritage and he volunteered at the Portland Public Library.

George loved life and saw the goodness in all. He was at his best socializing with friends and family. He was the first one on the dance floor, always had a smile on his face and would give anyone the shirt off his back. His passing will leave a void not only for his immediate family but for all whose lives he touched.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Barron Center for the care they provided George during his time with them.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass at St.

Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Italian Heritage Center.

Share memories of George, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org)

