PORTLAND – Charlotte Katherine Thorne, 87, passed away peacefully at Gosnell House on Oct. 29, 2021.

She was the daughter of Donald Greenleaf and Mary Flaherty; born on Oct. 2, 1934 in Portland. Charlotte met her husband Sidney Thorne at the Elm Street Roller Rink in Portland. They were married on April 18, 1953. She held a variety of jobs and particularly enjoyed working at L.L.Bean in the flagship Freeport store.

Charlotte was a truly loving and devoted mother and wife. She made all of the family holidays and birthdays extra special in every way. She loved to read and was a fabulous cook. Charlotte had a happy soul and was a very genuine and sincere lady.

Charlotte was predeceased by her sister, Patricia and brother, David.

She is survived by her four children, Sidney Thorne Jr., Katherine Meyers, Andrew Thorne and Martin Thorne and his wife Lauren Pasquali. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Damian, Daniel and Mackenzie Thorne; and her sister, Mary Jean (Donald) Raymond. Charlotte was especially grateful for the thoughtfulness she had received from her nieces Deborah and Darlene.

