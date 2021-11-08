CMP, Hydro-Quebec and Avangrid need to respect the overwhelming rejection of the corridor by Maine residents. At the very least, all cutting and construction should stop until all legal matters are resolved. Gov. Mills needs to enforce this today.
Edward Simmons
Yarmouth
