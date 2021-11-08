Starstruck

Exhibits/Galleries

David Little, mixed media art, through Dec. 31, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth.

Maine Media, free, online conversations on diverse topics in photo, film, book arts and writing through Dec. 8, mainemedia.edu/events/lectures.

“Transformation/Identity,” through Nov. 27 at Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath. Artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland: “Dancing in the Light” by Arthur Fink, “Deep Sea” by Michel Droge and “Reflectors, Emitters and Diffusers” by PSBL, through Nov. 12.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Thursday 11/18

Stephanie Syjuco, live artist lecture, 5 p.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick. Syjuco works in photography, sculpture and installation, register at bowdoincollege.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cNsZgjalxSE5dr0.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” through Jan. 30, e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

Friday 11/12

Stone Broke, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. Local country-rock-blues cover band, visitfreeport.com.

Mark Erelli & Mary Bragg, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 11/13

The DaPonte String Quartet: “Bookends,” two contrasting works of beginnings and endings, 3 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport, $25, buytickets.at/dapontestringquartet/593725.

An Evening with Novel Jazz Septet, 7:30 p.m., kicks off reopening of the UUCB Concerts for a Cause series, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., $15-$18, uubrunswick.org.

The Joe Fonda Quartet | Dimensions in Jazz, 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Sam Evian, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15, facebook.com/sam3vian.

Friday 11/19

Diane Whitmore in concert: “Back to Class with D-Whit,” 7 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. Songs, stories, poems, lessons, in English and French. Featuring special guests Tom Dube of Dube’s Music in Freeport and Freeport High School senior Jackson Giumarro.

Under the Covers, 8 p.m., Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Maine’s premier party band, third Friday of the month. Free.

Saturday 11/20

Neighbor, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12/$15, 21-plus, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Sunday 11/21

Dvořák & Elgar, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. portlandsymphony.org.

Starset with The Word Alive and All Good Things, 7:30 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, auramaine.com/aura-calendar-tickets.

Little Feat – By Request Tour with Jack Broadbent, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$85.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“All Together Now!”, musical revue by Freeport High School Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Freeport Performing Arts Center, Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St., $5-$10, our.show/fhsfallmusical21.

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport – songs from the edge of this dream, 7 p.m., Nov. 12 and 13, 40 Main St., world premiere dance-theater from Dani Robbins, freeportartsandculture.org.

“Cabaret,” through Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays., The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland​, portlandplayerstix.org/webtiks/webtiks.asp.

“Do Not Move Stones,” on demand through Nov. 13. Free, isletheater.org.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Theatre Department of Cape Elizabeth High School, 343 Ocean House Road, $5-$15.

Jane Austen’s “Lady Susan,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, through Nov. 14, $27-$34, goodtheater.ticketspice.com/ls.

Maine Playwrights Festival, open for new scripts by Maine playwrights. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 28, acorn-productions.org.

“The Music Man,” Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 14, chocolatechurcharts.org.

“Searching for Mr. Moon,” live performances through Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m., stream Nov. 17 through Dec. 5, Portland Stage Co., 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Funny and poignant autobiographical journey to fatherhood, portlandstage.org/show/searching-for-mr-moon.

Friday 11/12

Comedian Juston McKinney, 7 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20-$25.

King Friday’s Dungeon Puppet Slam, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Saturday 11/13

Birdlesque, 8:30 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. Creme Dela Phlegm and the F-Smarts combine their love of burlesque and birds for a feather-filled, egg-breaking, striptease extravaganza! $15-$20, theapohadiontheater.com.

Friday 11/19

Janoah Bailin’s meSSeS, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Energetic, stimulating, and educational shows for family audiences with a blend of circus, puppetry, story and dance. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

